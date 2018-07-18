Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some afternoon sunshine. highs will get near 90, and there's a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. lows tonight drop to 68, still a chance for a spotty shower or two. then, a little relief tomorrow, mainly sunny with highs 86. low 60s by tomorrow night. then, sunny on wednesday a high at 84