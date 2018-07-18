Clear

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Jul 16 09:24:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 16 09:24:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some afternoon sunshine. highs will get near 90, and there's a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. lows tonight drop to 68, still a chance for a spotty shower or two. then, a little relief tomorrow, mainly sunny with highs 86. low 60s by tomorrow night. then, sunny on wednesday a high at 84 thinning out making way for some afternoon sunshine. highs will get near 90, and there's a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. lows tonight drop to 68, still a chance for a spotty shower or two. then, a little relief tomorrow, mainly sunny with highs 86. low 60s by tomorrow night. then, sunny on wednesday a high at 84 [c3]world cup watch party mon vo-vo we have new world cup champions thinning out making way for some afternoon sunshine. highs will get near 90, and there's a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. lows tonight drop to 68, still a chance for a spotty shower or two. then, a little relief tomorrow, mainly sunny with highs 86. low 60s by tomorrow night. then, sunny on wednesday a high at 84 [c3]world cup watch party mon vo-vo we have new world cup champions this mid-day. thinning out making way for some afternoon sunshine. highs will get near 90, and there's a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. lows tonight drop to 68, still a chance for a spotty shower or two. then, a little relief tomorrow, mainly sunny with highs 86. low 60s by tomorrow night. then, sunny on wednesday a high at 84 [c3]world cup watch party mon vo-vo we have new world cup champions this mid-day. we have new world cup champions this mid-day.
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes