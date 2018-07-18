Speech to Text for Teens in Terre Haute to host a protest Monday against gun violence

a "die-in". that's a demostration where people lie down -- as if they were "dead". it happened this morning -- outside of congressman larry bucshon's office. that's where we find news 10's lacey clifton -- live to explain... their motivation. /////////// melissa-- the protest was organized by terre haute teens for action. they say the goal -- is action against gun violence. the demonstration wrapped up about an hour ago -- so let's show you how things looked. at least 10 people-- young an older were posted outside the office. that's as "deadly shootings" continue to happen in schools or other public places across the country. teenagers in the group say too often -- people remember the names of the shooters ..... not the victims. they hoped to change that by displaying the names of victims of recent shootings. co-founder of the group caitlyn cantrell says you don't always have to join a group to spark change. she says do what you can-- where you are. "acknowledging that voting and voter registration is important will then help our cause. so if you don't want to get involved in an organization, at least talk about voting, and voter rights and get people registered to vote." i have reached out to dr. bucshon's office for a comment about today's demonstration. we should have that for you tonight on news 10 first at five. reporting live in downtown terre haute-- lacey clifton-- news 10. back to you.