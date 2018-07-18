Speech to Text for Firefighters put out trailer fire in West Terre Haute

Firefighters spent the morning putting out a trailer fire -- in west terre haute. [b5]am trailer fire-vo this was the scene around "7:30" this morning. this fire happened on south 7th street. you can see -- smoke coming from the structure. our crew says... it appeared it was a "back garage area" that was on fire. right now, we are working to find a cause of this fire. thankfully, no one was hurt.