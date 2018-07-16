Speech to Text for Local group holds vigil in remembrance of gun violence victims

parkland, florida ... here in terre haute -- a local group is making sure the victims are not forgotten. terre haute teens for action hosted a vigil last night. that's where they read the names of the victims killed at marjory stoneman douglas high school. the names of victims from other shootings throughout the united states were also mentioned. organizers said they're making a point to remember them instead of the shooter. "it's important that we remember their names because gun violence is only prevented once we remember those who have lost their lives to this." terre haute teens for action will host a "die-in" tomorrow. that will take place in front of representative larry bucshon's office. organizers said the event is to demand action "against" gun violence.