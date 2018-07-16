Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local group holds vigil in remembrance of gun violence victims

Terre Haute Teens For Action hosted a vigil on Saturday night.

Posted: Mon Jul 16 06:34:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 16 06:34:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Local group holds vigil in remembrance of gun violence victims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

parkland, florida ... here in terre haute -- a local group is making sure the victims are not forgotten. terre haute teens for action hosted a vigil last night. that's where they read the names of the victims killed at marjory stoneman douglas high school. the names of victims from other shootings throughout the united states were also mentioned. organizers said they're making a point to remember them instead of the shooter. "it's important that we remember their names because gun violence is only prevented once we remember those who have lost their lives to this." terre haute teens for action will host a "die-in" tomorrow. that will take place in front of representative larry bucshon's office. organizers said the event is to demand action "against" gun violence. a new retirement savings plan is starting
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Spotty showers, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group holds vigil in remembrance of gun violence victims

Image

Families chug along to learn about trains at Children's Museum

Image

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Rose-Hulman reflects on positives of straw alternatives after recent study

Image

Honoring the fallen one mile at a time

Image

Fire department raising funds for injured pup

Image

Two injured in Friday night crash in Illinois

Image

Lengthy investigation lands two men behind bars, facing child solicitation, molesting charges

Image

Police investigating Dollar General robbery, looking for suspect

Image

Local teens host die-in in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st