Families chug along to learn about trains at Children's Museum

The museum hosted its sixth annual Train Day.

Posted: Mon Jul 16 06:32:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 16 06:32:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

at the terre haute children's museum this weekend. the museum hosted its sixth annual "train day". the event featured train displays -- created by 12 different organizations and people. kids also got a chance to see scenes with realistic figures and all sizes of trains. "as hobby shops disappear, you lose kids. so we want to catch 'em while they're young and get excited about it." the event also included hands-on science experiments... the goal was to show kids how the special shape of train wheels keep trains on the tracks.
