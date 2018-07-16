Clear
Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Kids participating in this year's events say it is a time they look forward to because they get to show-off what they've learned.

officially kicked off yesterday. news 10's heather good spoke with 4-hers there and has more on why they say it's a valuable program. the clay county 4-h fair is underway and 4-hers say this is a time each year they get to show off what they've learned. 10-year-old kylie watts is strutting her stuff and showing her horse at this year's clay county 4-h fair. she is one of 7-hundred kids participating in 4-h activities this year. this is kylie's 2nd year competing in the horse and pony showmanship contest. kylie watts says, "i wanted to go last that way i could see other people do it and get a better experience." while she did not place... kylie's mom says she's improved from last year. it's an experience kylie says she enjoys and she has already learned a lot. "you learn how to ride with the horse. you learn how to be loveable with them." kylie says she is going to keep working on her showmanship skills and may even enter some other contests next year. that's the kind of positive response 4-h organizers are hoping to hear. jeff pell, 4-h youth development educator, purdue extentions, clay county, says, "the kids are all out here to have fun but at the same time we during the week that they're learning life skills such as responsibility, how to communicate with other, working toward a common goal... covered: ...and just being involved with their community is our main goal for 4-h and trying to accomplish the things that they can do in leadership, citizenship and those kinds of things as well." for more information including a schedule of event... go to or website ... wthitv.com. in clay county, heather good, news 10. we're checking back in with meteorologist brady harp...
