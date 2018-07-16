Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman reflects on positives of straw alternatives after recent study

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be more green.... businesses -- like starbucks and american airlines -- recently announced they'll be ditching the use of plastic straws. it's a way to try to reduce the amount of plastics in the ocean... as news 10's garrett brown explains -- a local university has also been doing its homework on the topic. this looks like your ordinary drinking straw. but this one actually cost three cents more. why? that's because this straw is biodegradable. that's why rose hulman institute of technology is wrapping up a study. one that explains the benefits of making the switch. the rose hulman is pretty quiet during the summer. but no matter the time of the year the university takes saving the environment very seriously. "i know rose tries a lot to make sure that we recycle things and make sure that we reduce the use or plastics like that." meet dr. diane evans. she is in charge of the six sigma course at rose. over the past couple years course at rose. over the past couple years her students and herself have worked tirelessly to find solutions when it comes to world issues. and this past spring they set their sights on straws. "the straw project is the latest one we did and i think we hit the perfect time because its now a popular story and seattle is banning straws, mcdonalds in the uk is banning straws." during the spring the class put out thousands of biodegradable straws to see if people would use them over the conventional plastic. dr. evans is still wrapping up her findings. but so far its showing promising results. she just hopes that one small change in peoples life styles will inspire other eco friendly changes. "i think it's just a change in thought and i hope that people start having that and start appreciating what we have and the earth and that time is limited." thanks to the classes efforts the universities food provider says they too will soon be phasing out plastic. it may take some time. but these university students welcome any change to save the environment. "if you tell them about something they will listen and they will use those straws so im not worried about it. as long as the switch happens, we will make it work. " through the university's study they found that at one location on campus over seventy two percent of students would rather use these ecofriendly straws. and by doing so in the mater of twenty five days they saved more than twenty five hundred plastic straws from going into the ocean. back to you. meteorologist brady harp has been tracking