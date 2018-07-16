Clear
Honoring the fallen one mile at a time

The Cops Cycling for Survivors Foundation made a stop in Terre Haute Saturday night to honor local fallen officers. Of those honored was recently fallen THPD Officer Rob Pitts. Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 11:23 AM

Posted: Mon Jul 16 06:15:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 16 06:15:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

has been making there way through indiana. today they stopped in terre haute. cops cycling is about honoring and remembering indianas fallen police officers. they support the survivors of the fallen officers families and raise money for the police force. they travel all four courners of indiana -- nearly one thousand miles in thirteen days. at each stop they honor fallen officers. tonight they honored fallen terre haute police officers. "we're going to honor officer rob pitts, officer brent long of the terre haute police department and officers that we killed in terre haute back in the late 1800s. we don't want anyone to ever forget the supreme sacrifice that a police officer makes in the line of duty supporting their communities." tomorrow the cycling cops will head to kentland -- almost a 100 mile ride. in the weather
Spotty showers, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

