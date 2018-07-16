Speech to Text for Honoring the fallen one mile at a time

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has been making there way through indiana. today they stopped in terre haute. cops cycling is about honoring and remembering indianas fallen police officers. they support the survivors of the fallen officers families and raise money for the police force. they travel all four courners of indiana -- nearly one thousand miles in thirteen days. at each stop they honor fallen officers. tonight they honored fallen terre haute police officers. "we're going to honor officer rob pitts, officer brent long of the terre haute police department and officers that we killed in terre haute back in the late 1800s. we don't want anyone to ever forget the supreme sacrifice that a police officer makes in the line of duty supporting their communities." tomorrow the cycling cops will head to kentland -- almost a 100 mile ride. in the weather