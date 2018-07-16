Speech to Text for Two injured in Friday night crash in Illinois

crash sent them to the hospital in southern illinois. it happened friday night -- just before 6 -- in lawrence county. illinois state police say two pickup trucks were driving on christy avenue -- south of sumner. police say the two drivers knew each other -- and jokingly swerved at one another. that's when police say one truck hit the driver side door of the other -- forcing it into a ditch. officials say both trucks caught fire. police say other drivers passing by were able to rescue the teens out of their vehicles. both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries.