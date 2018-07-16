Clear
Lengthy investigation lands two men behind bars, facing child solicitation, molesting charges

Police arrested Gary Reed, 43, and Donald Barnhart, 54.

west terre haute. police arrested 43- year-old "gary reed" and 54- year-old "donald barnhart". according to the west terre haute police department's facebook page -- it happened friday. police say two separate and lengthy investigations led to warrants for both men. police say reed faces charges of child solicitation and inappropriate communication with a child. barnhart also faces a series of charges including child molesting -- rape -- and incest. both men are being held in the vigo county jail. we'll keep you updated on this case as they appear in court on monday. two teens are recovering after a
