Police investigating Dollar General robbery, looking for suspect

It happened around 9:30 Friday night at the 7205 South State Road 46 location in Riley, Indiana.

"your" hel tracking down the suspect. thanks for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. i'm alia blackburn. police say a man got away with an unknown amount of money after robbing a local dollar general. the investigation leads off tonight's crime alert. [b2]dollar general robbery-vo fs it happened around 9:30 friday night at this dollar general in riley, indiana. indiana state police say a "masked" -- slender male -- walked in the store -- pointed a handgun at cashiers and demanded money. after getting the cash -- police say he took off going south from the store. police say several customers and employees were inside at the time -- but no injuries were reported. here's where you come in. police need your help tracking down the person responsible. he's described again as a slender male -- unknown ethnicity and is 5 feet -- 3 inches tall. police say he was wearing a mask -- similar to this one on your screen. it was white with a black mustache. police say he was also wearing black baggy pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. if you have any information you can call indiana state police at the putnamville post. that number is on your screen and online at wthi-tv-dot-com. two men are behind bars after a lengthy investigation in
