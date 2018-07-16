Clear
Local teens host die-in in Terre Haute

Terre Haute Teens for Action plans to hold the event at 10:00 AM

are hosting a "die-in". that's a demostration -- where people lie down -- as if they were "dead". they plan to do this outside of congressman larry bucshon's office. we're talkng about the terre haute teens for action. they plan to be here -- outside of congressman larry buchson's office to stage a protest this morning. they say the goal -- is action against gun violence. that's as "deadly shootings" continue to happen in schools or other public places. teenagers in the group say too often -- people remember the names of the shooters..... not the victims. saturday -- they set up at the vigo county courthouse. the group read the names of victims in school shootings -- including the "17" killed in parkland florida. they also remembered the victims at the pulse night club shooting -- and many more. it was a preview to their protest happening in just a few hours. "just bc we don't have as much gun violence as other communities -- doesn't mean we can't fight for this, can't fight for our lives. you never know if your community is next" teenagers in terre haute are hosting a "die-in". it's a demostration where people lie down as if they were "dead". they plan to do it here -- outside of congressman larry bucshon's office. they say they're hosting the protest to ask for change with gun control. this comes "5" months after the deadly school shooting in parkland florida. these teens want to amplify the names of the victims. their hope -- is that their action will translate into action in d-c. the die in protest begins at "10" this morning.
