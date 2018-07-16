Speech to Text for Regional Workforce Symposium

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3:30 pm edt free and open to the public, but registration required featured speakers: blair milo, indiana secretary of career connections and talent darrel zeck, executive director of the office of work-based learning and apprenticeship what you can expect: the world of work is changing more rapidly than ever, which makes understanding career opportunities crucial for hoosiers and talent pipeline development crucial for business. symposium includes: overview of workforce development in indiana, direct training related to recruitment, data driven decisions, work-based learning and earn and learn solutions and discussion to gain feedback from local stakeholders oncurrent and future needs and solutions. who should attend: business and community leaders, k-12 educators, higher education representative s, government officials and a