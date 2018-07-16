Speech to Text for A cold front moving through the area will keep clouds and scattered showers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Partly sunny, showers and storms possible. High: 88° Monday: A few showers lingering, partly cloudy. Low: 68° Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Warm and muggy. Warm, but not as humid. High: 86° Detailed Forecast: A cold front moving through the area will keep clouds and scattered showers around to start the week. Once the front moves through, some cooler air will arrive and dew points will drop slightly. This means, that Tuesday and Wednesday will shape up to be pretty decent summer days. By the weekend, temperatures look to hang out in the low 80s, but the weekend will also welcome the return of scattered showers and storms.