Stuckey vs. Maris

just two golfers left in the finals of the match play tournament.. but this round is about more than just a trophy. it's almost a david and goliath type feeling.. 12-time winner cara stuckey taking on college sophomore alexandria maris.. "i know coming out here that i'm going to have to play great golf in order to continue on, and it's just great competition." both strong golfers.. these are two of the most competitive people you'll find in the wabash valley. "they know me well enough that i'm going to be competitive because that's how i want them to be. they know they've got to earn it any time they're going to beat me." stuckey and maris tee off.. only one can take home the womens' city championship.. but there's something more here than just two competitors. "i love her to death. she's been great to me ever since freshman year. and she's taken care of me. she's just helped me so much." you see.. the 12-time is the golf coach at terre haute south high school.. and the college sophomore?? she just graduated from south about a year ago.. that's right.. this championship showdown is student versus teacher.. "it's a win-win situation for me. because if i lose, i'll be just as happy for them to win." stuckey and maris battle through the morning at rea park in the championship match .. but the trophy at the end doesn't feel very important. "i would not be where i am today without her. and it's just really incredible how much i've grown because of her as a person and as a golfer." stuckey would go one to win 2&1 to claim her 13th city championship.. but that's not the accomplishment she's proud of.. "with all the former players i have in, i'm more proud of that than anything." "it's the best feeling you can have... you never stop being their coach." both stuckey and maris actually play a lot of golf together during the summer.. maris will be a sophomore this upcoming year.. golfing at huntington university.