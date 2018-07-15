Speech to Text for Dalton Laney

competing for the terre haute rex.. and one guy from rockville seems to have found his spot.. dalton laney has been in the starting rotation for the rex all season long.. and he's been one of the team's most effective on the bump .. in six games as the starter.. laney holds a 2-0 record.. with an e-r-a of just 1.55.. that's the best e-r-a of any starting rex pitcher.. in fact it ranks 3rd among starters in the entire prospect league.. laney's got 26 strikeouts in his 29 innings pitched.. rex manager tyler wampler says the team will rely on the local kid all season long.. dalton was really looking forward to a fresh start this summer. he was excited about pitching in front of his hometown or at least in the same area. he's thrown well. his last outing was outstanding. i mean he had a no hitter through five or six innings. he's going to be big for us down the stretch and he continues to get better. laney runs into