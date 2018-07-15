Clear

Dalton Laney

Rockville pitcher shines with Rex.

Posted: Sat Jul 14 20:38:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jul 14 20:38:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Dalton Laney

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

competing for the terre haute rex.. and one guy from rockville seems to have found his spot.. dalton laney has been in the starting rotation for the rex all season long.. and he's been one of the team's most effective on the bump .. in six games as the starter.. laney holds a 2-0 record.. with an e-r-a of just 1.55.. that's the best e-r-a of any starting rex pitcher.. in fact it ranks 3rd among starters in the entire prospect league.. laney's got 26 strikeouts in his 29 innings pitched.. rex manager tyler wampler says the team will rely on the local kid all season long.. dalton was really looking forward to a fresh start this summer. he was excited about pitching in front of his hometown or at least in the same area. he's thrown well. his last outing was outstanding. i mean he had a no hitter through five or six innings. he's going to be big for us down the stretch and he continues to get better. laney runs into
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday