Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today we'll see plenty of sunshine, but it will be hot. temperatures getting to 91, but the heat index will climb to 101 with a heat advisory in effect for all wabash valley illinois counties. tonight stays muggy, with lows dropping to 72 and scattered showers and storms. tomorrow not quite as hot, with highs getting to 87. more showers and storms for your sunday. vigo county 4-h-ers say they've learned a lot through sunshine, but it will be hot. temperatures getting to 91, but the heat index will climb to 101 with a heat advisory in effect for all wabash valley illinois counties. tonight stays muggy, with lows dropping to 72 and scattered showers and storms. tomorrow not quite as hot, with highs getting to 87. more showers and storms for your sunday. vigo county 4-h-ers say they've learned a lot through sunshine, but it will be hot. temperatures getting to 91, but the heat index will climb to 101 with a heat advisory in effect for all wabash valley illinois counties. tonight stays muggy, with lows dropping to 72 and scattered showers and storms. tomorrow not quite as hot, with highs getting to 87. more showers and storms for your sunday. vigo county 4-h-ers say they've learned a lot through sunshine, but it will be hot. temperatures getting to 91, but the heat index will climb to 101 with a heat advisory in effect for all wabash valley illinois counties. tonight stays muggy, with lows dropping to 72 and scattered showers and storms. tomorrow not quite as hot, with highs getting to 87. more showers and storms for your sunday. vigo county 4-h-ers say