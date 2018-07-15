Speech to Text for North-South All-Star game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the high school gridiron.. tonight they play in the indiana north-south all-star game.. terre haute north's nathan barrett suiting up for the south all-stars.. he'll continue his career next season at indiana state.. eastern greene t-bird and another sycamore.. caleb hamilton also reps the south squad.. these two playing with some of the best talent in the state of indiana.. trying to show what they've got .. it was a hard-fought game out there.. the south all-stars had a field goal chance to send it into overtime.. but it was blocked and the north team wins 27-24. sports 10 caught up with these two future sycamores before tonight's game and they say they're just grateful to put on for the sycamores. just playing in the wabash valley all-star game, there was some great competition there. i'm just very blessed to be able to come down here and show what the wabash valley can do. it's pretty awesome, especially with there's a few other sycamores here. so it's cool playing a game with them before we start the season. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. tonight