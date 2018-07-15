Clear

North-South All-Star game

Nathan Barrett and Caleb Hamilton represent Sycamores.

Posted: Fri Jul 13 20:11:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 13 20:11:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for North-South All-Star game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the high school gridiron.. tonight they play in the indiana north-south all-star game.. terre haute north's nathan barrett suiting up for the south all-stars.. he'll continue his career next season at indiana state.. eastern greene t-bird and another sycamore.. caleb hamilton also reps the south squad.. these two playing with some of the best talent in the state of indiana.. trying to show what they've got .. it was a hard-fought game out there.. the south all-stars had a field goal chance to send it into overtime.. but it was blocked and the north team wins 27-24. sports 10 caught up with these two future sycamores before tonight's game and they say they're just grateful to put on for the sycamores. just playing in the wabash valley all-star game, there was some great competition there. i'm just very blessed to be able to come down here and show what the wabash valley can do. it's pretty awesome, especially with there's a few other sycamores here. so it's cool playing a game with them before we start the season. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. tonight
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday