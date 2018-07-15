Clear

Rex fall to Danville

No walk-off this time for Terre Haute.

Posted: Fri Jul 13 20:10:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 13 20:10:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Rex fall to Danville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after last night's walk- off.. the rex look to win another one at home.. the terre haute nine facing off against the second place team in the west .. danville.. top 2nd.. tyler hagedorn k.. 6.0 ip, 3 k, 2 r.. bottom 2nd.. lorenzo elion chopper .. safe for single.. later in 2nd.. jalbert melo rbi single.. 2-0 rex.. chopper .. safe for single.. later in 2nd.. jalbert melo rbi single.. 2-0 rex.. bottom 4th.. roby enriquez 2-rbi single.. 4-0 rex.. the rex though give up a bunch of late funs.. including four in the 9th.. 2-rbi single.. 4-0 rex.. the rex though give up a bunch of late funs.. including four in the 9th.. they'd load the bases in the bottom half with a chance for another walk off.. but elion grounds into a game- ending double play.. the rex give up a game from their lead.. dans win 8-6. a couple of local football stars get one last
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday