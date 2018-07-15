Speech to Text for Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

evening. storm team 10's brady harp spoke with one 4-h-er. he joins us now with more on what he says he's learned through this experience. kids i spoke to say they work all year for this auction. they say the event at the vigo county fair is a way to earn back some of the money on their investment in the animals. 4-h'ers sold their animals at the livestock auction friday. participants say the event is what they work towards all year. lance fagin: "very important to the kids because they work so hard. everyone of these kids work so hard to get to this point. to have an animal in the auction and it's a really big deal for them just to be in that auction." along with teaching 4-h'ers about properly raising animals and working toward a goal - the auction provides them with money to help them out with higher education. fagin: "it's still good to get some of that money back but all the money we make for this goes into my college fund and i think that's the same for a lot of the other kids so it just helps the kids in the future." many might get attached to their furry friends before selling them - but 4-h'ers like lance fagin say this is all part of the experience. fagin: "you have to remember you are working towards this you are raising your pig to sell it. you do get attached to them but you have to keep in your head as soon as you get your pig or whatever it is you're selling. you have to remember you are working toward one goal and that's to raise meat for other people." participants say over 100 animals were sold tonight at the auction. back to you. now to the weather