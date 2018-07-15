Speech to Text for Party for the Paws

opportunity to party for a cause. sonka irish pub in terre haute hosted an event tonight. it was called the 14th street party for the paws. the event benefited the terre haute humane society. for just five dollars you could participate in a corn hole and ping pong tournament. organizers say it was a fun way to give back to an amazing organization. [b19]party for paws-sotfs "i'm a dog lover and i know sandy the owner is also a dog lover. it's just kind of nice to do something to give back to the community especially something that we're very passionate about." if you couldn't make it to today's event, you have another opportunity tomorrow. sonka irish pub is hosting a fur fun run or walk. registration begins at 8 am. walking or running begins at 9 am. the registration fee is 20 dollar per person. it includes a lunch and a treat for dogs. the proceeds benefit the terre haute humane society. the terre haute rex is looking to make