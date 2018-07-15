Speech to Text for More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

community festival is happening now in downtown terre haute. you can enjoy live music and food... and there is a chance to win prizes! but this event is about more than weekend fun. news 10's heather good is live outside saint benedict church. she joins us now live with more on how your contributions make a difference. [b14]st benz benefits people-live pkg rondrell... the money you spend at this community festival goes back to saint benz to support the church and it's missions. that includes the work happening each day here to feed the hungry. each year families flock to downtown terre haute for the saint benedict parish community festival. admission is just three dollars for adults... and every dollar adds up to make a big difference. "i think terre haute is a community that is good at giving a lot to things." st. benz runs a soup kitchen. each day up to two hundred people line up for a free lunch. volunteers say it may be the only meal they get. judy hogan, soup kitchen supervisor, says, "a lot of soup. we make a lot of casserole, we make a lot of pasta dishes cause pasta is very filling." volunteers use donated produce and even pies to ensure everyone has a full belly. "we are very fortunate we get a lot of different products and we can give it to the people who need it." volunteers say the money raised through the festival has a real impact on them and the people they serve. "makes our jobs a lot easier. we are able to give them good nutritious meals and that's one of my big things. i want them to have nutrition not only to fill their stomachs but to build their bodies also." because of your support of the festival -- volunteers can get ready for a busy fall season. the fun continues here tomorrow starting at 5pm and it last until midnight. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. [b15]brazil facade grant-vo head on downtown brazil has a lot of rich history. now local leaders and business owners