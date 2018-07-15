Speech to Text for Two people hurt in eastern Vigo County crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after a car accident on u.s. 40. news 10 is working to get more information. however we can tell you the accident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. it happened just after 6 pm on u.s. 40 near old maple avenue. the vigo county sheriff's office says the male driver of the motorcycle was air-lifted to an indianapolis hospital. the female, juvenile passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital. deputies say the driver of the other vehicle had no major injuries. at this time police are not releasing the names of anyone involved. it remains an ongoing investigation. news 10 continues to learn