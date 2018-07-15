Clear

Two people hurt in eastern Vigo County crash

Posted: Fri Jul 13 19:08:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 13 19:08:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

after a car accident on u.s. 40. news 10 is working to get more information. however we can tell you the accident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. it happened just after 6 pm on u.s. 40 near old maple avenue. the vigo county sheriff's office says the male driver of the motorcycle was air-lifted to an indianapolis hospital. the female, juvenile passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital. deputies say the driver of the other vehicle had no major injuries. at this time police are not releasing the names of anyone involved. it remains an ongoing investigation. news 10 continues to learn
