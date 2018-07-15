Clear

Brazil hoping for facade grant

Brazil hoping for a facade grant

Posted: Fri Jul 13 16:19:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 13 16:19:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Brazil hoping for facade grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

downtown area. news 10s sarah lehman is in the studio to explain how. rondrell... downtown brazil has been going through a lot of changes recently. now city leaders and businesses alike are hoping for another one --- a historical facelift for some of the buildings downtown. the indiana office of community and rural affairs is giving out a federal grant to one luck city. brazil indiana threw its hat in the ring. "but i think we can be a competitor and hopefully we stand a good chance of recieiving the funding." the grant is about 412 thousand dollars...strict ly to fix up the outside of buildings and bring more people downtown. "i think it's exciting for brazil and the fact that we just had highway 40 redone and we're sort of the momentum is sort of there to restore brazil." hostetler owns a business that is surrounded by three of the builidngs getting this facelift. "it all helps anytime you have a neighbor that does something to their yard makes a difference. anytime somebody does something to downtown positive or negative will make a difference." they're hoping to bring more people to historic downtown brazil. "brazils city resides on the national road which is very historic in itself so people traveling the historic road wanting to see historic things would be tempted to stop by if they see nice builidngs." if brazil gets the grant it will be used along with about 100 thousand dollars of a local match and almost 82 thousand dollars from the owners of the six properties. the city that will get the grant is going to be announced august 16th. until then businesses all throughout downtown will continue to work on renovations inside. hoping to match the outside if they get the grant. i'll have your full forecast...coming
