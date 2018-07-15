Clear

Jake Odum Golf Classic

Jake Odum Golf Classic

at hulman links. it's a fundraiser for the cystic fibrosis foundation. "odum" started this outing last year. his family doesn't want people to take their health for granted. it's something that hits home for me because my cousin's been affected by it ever since he was born. i'm just trying to do what i can to help my family, help the community, and others around with cystic fibrosis. odum hopes to collect nearly 25-thousand dollars again this year. you can still donate.
