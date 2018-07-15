Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman professor makes an international trip

computer science fields. new for you this evening at 6... a professor at "rose-hulman institute of technology" is working to close that gender gap. david fisher and his family just left today to go to ireland to study the issue. fisher will work with the university of limerick. the college has had success in retaining female computer science students and faculty. today -- fisher told us he personally thinks the problem starts with gender sterotypes. [b12]rhit professor trip-sot vo by the time you hit college.. you're a product of the experiences you've had. if we can provide more of those experiences, especially, at earlier ages, to women, they'll choose this field. a fulbright scholarship made this opportunity possible. the program increases a mutual understanding between the united states and other countries.