Speech to Text for City of Lawrenceville threatens to take action against UMV

than just paying employees. good evening and thanks for joining us. today -- we learned united methodist village was tens of thousands dollars behind on bills. news 10's bureau chief, gary brian first broke this story. he's in lawrenceville, illniois again with new developments today. "the city of lawrenceville has taken action against the united methodist village. and that action is giving a better picture of the financial situation at hand." the united methodist village owed the city of lawrenceville 56 thousand dollars on its water bill. that spurred the city council and mayor don wagner to take action. "something has to be done. we cannot ask the tax payers of lawrenceville to subsidize any longer the united methodist village." the mayor and council decided if the village didn't pay... they'd turn off two non- essential water meters. it was all in efforts to get their attention. "we talked to the methodist home this morning. we told them what we wanted to do. that we wanted to meet with them personally and get this straightened out." the mayor also spoke with the illinois department of public health. after -- these two conversations city hall received a significant payment. "as i went to lunch i was called and informed that the united methodist village made a large payment on their bill. well over fifty thousand dollars." this afternoon i reached out to united methodist village. marketing director jessica simmons released the following statement addressing all the issues. "the united methodist village will not be closing any of our facilities. dr. gary carr has verified he will continue to be our medical director. we do have a strategic plan in place and it will be implemented in the next 7-10 business days. we will contact individual residents and families with more details. independent living will continue to operate as normal with no changes being made to any of our tenants. we do appreciate your support in the future of the united methodist village." "looks like now we have resolved it for the time being. and we hope this will continue on a good note and they'll keep their bills up and we can keep servicing them." "of course we'll continue following this story as it develops. in lawrenceville, gary brian, news 10" the lawrenceville mayor tells us... the village