Speech to Text for 4H BBQ contest

better than some good barbeque and summer! today -- 4-h'ers put their grilling and recipe-making skills to the test. we're talking about the annual 4-h barbeque contest at the vigo county fair. judges weren't just tasting the food to find the winner. they also considered preparation .. and showmanship. 4-h organizers say this is about much more than food. i talked to a father of a kid who is in college and his father said that gave him a huge foundation, right here at our bbq, gave him a foundation for what he's doing now. each participant also had a theme! there were contests for both 4-h members ... and people in the community, through open class. the vigo county fair wraps up tomorrow. as we take you to