Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

near 94. calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. saturday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. increasing clouds, with a low around 73. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. here's your personal invitation to attend the festival. again, it's taking place tonight and saturday. gates open both nights at "5"-p-m and close at midnight. admission is "3"-dollars for adults .. kids are free! you can expect "live musical entertainment", "family games" "poker", "food booths", "a b garden", and "a silent auction" plus.. "the church" is giving away more than "24"- thousand-dollars in a capital prize drawing! tickets to win can be purchased at the festival.. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 94. calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. saturday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. increasing clouds, with a low around 73. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. here's your personal invitation to attend the festival. again, it's taking place tonight and saturday. gates open both nights at "5"-p-m and close at midnight. admission is "3"-dollars for adults .. kids are free! you can expect "live musical entertainment", "family games" "poker", "food booths", "a b garden", and "a silent auction" plus.. "the church" is giving away more than "24"- thousand-dollars in a capital prize drawing! tickets to win can be purchased at the festival.. and winners will be drawn saturday night! for a detailed look "at the live musical entertainment line-up" make a point to visit our web site "at wthitv-dot-com". tonight mostly clear, with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 94. calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. saturday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. increasing clouds, with a low around 73. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. here's your personal invitation to attend the festival. again, it's taking place tonight and saturday. gates open both nights at "5"-p-m and close at midnight. admission is "3"-dollars for adults .. kids are free! you can expect "live musical entertainment", "family games" "poker", "food booths", "a b garden", and "a silent auction" plus.. "the church" is giving away more than "24"- thousand-dollars in a capital prize drawing! tickets to win can be purchased at the festival.. and winners will be drawn saturday night! for a detailed look "at the live musical entertainment line-up" make a point to visit our web site "at wthitv-dot-com". few