Speech to Text for Trash Bag Challenge

efforts to spread kindness through good deeds. "jayna sullivan" has been organizing give-back events in honor of her son -- "garrett sands". he died earlier this year after he was shot at a party. "sullivan" and the "g-team" picked up trash along u-s 41 earlier this month. a second clean-up effort is set for tomorrow morning. if you cannot be there... she is challenging you to collect trash in your neighborhood to make terre haute prettier. here is a potion of her call to action on the "garrett sands kindness project" facebook page. [b17]trash bag challenge-sotvo sullivan says, "pick up trash in your neighborhood, along the road, wherever you're driving and nominate friends to do it. three to five friends on facebook, let's see how far we can get this going." "sullivan" says there was so much trash along the highway... they were not able to make it all the way up "41". the group will meet outside top guns at 8:30 tomorrow morning to collect more trash along the road. areas of downtown brazil could get a