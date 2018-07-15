Clear

Trash Bag Challenge

Trash Bag Challenge

Posted: Fri Jul 13 15:31:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 13 15:31:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Trash Bag Challenge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

efforts to spread kindness through good deeds. "jayna sullivan" has been organizing give-back events in honor of her son -- "garrett sands". he died earlier this year after he was shot at a party. "sullivan" and the "g-team" picked up trash along u-s 41 earlier this month. a second clean-up effort is set for tomorrow morning. if you cannot be there... she is challenging you to collect trash in your neighborhood to make terre haute prettier. here is a potion of her call to action on the "garrett sands kindness project" facebook page. [b17]trash bag challenge-sotvo sullivan says, "pick up trash in your neighborhood, along the road, wherever you're driving and nominate friends to do it. three to five friends on facebook, let's see how far we can get this going." "sullivan" says there was so much trash along the highway... they were not able to make it all the way up "41". the group will meet outside top guns at 8:30 tomorrow morning to collect more trash along the road. areas of downtown brazil could get a
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday