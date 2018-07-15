Speech to Text for Vermilion County dumping issues

now authorities say enough is enough. news 10s garrett brown joins us now with more on one community's ongoing efforts. vermillion county is no stranger to having illegal dumping as an issue. each year.. the county gets hundreds of calls about loose trash and debirs left along the side of the road. but now.. many in the county are fed up and law enforcement is taking the offense very seriously. the vermillion county sheriff's office receives countless phone calls every week over trash dumped along the side of the road. it's an offense that comes with a hefty price. one that the county full intends to uphold. "it is up to a thousand dollar fine. it's an infraction. the statutes enhanced if it's in or near a water way." but the sheriffs office isnt the only ones that are fed up. thanks to community efforts and social media. they have been able to make huge headway on catching these offenders. "we have people sending us pictures. and if people witness it, they're getting pictures of license plates for us and send that to us and that makes our job easier obviously." now the county is also making efforts on their end as well to clean up the county. but the sheriff's office wants the community to know.. these crimes will not be taken lightly. "well hopefully people are going to realize that the sheriffs office, the prosecutors office are not going to ignore this and let this go on. that we are going to take enforcement actions. we are going try to find these people and issue them citations." as i mentioned.. many county officials are making efforts to clean up these dumping sights as well. at the top of the hour.. i'll explain how the community has stepped in to clean things up. back to you.