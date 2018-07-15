Speech to Text for North 13th Street Fire

it happened around 11:30. otter creek fire crews responded to 52-85 n 13th street in northern terre haute. heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the home. firefighters were able to rescue "2"-family pets that wer inside at the time of the fire. we're told the dogs are doing just fine. a cause of the fire is still under investigation. another hot day to wrap up our work week. in