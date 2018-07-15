Speech to Text for Terre Haute City Judge steps down

soon take a new position in vermillion county. governor eric holcomb's office has received a letter of resignation from chris wrede. that resignation takes effect august 9th. holcomb appointed "wrede" to th city bench in april of 20-18. wrede told news 10 he will become the chief deputy prosecutor of vermillion county once his time on the city bench is up. "2"-dogs were rescued late this morning from a mobile home.