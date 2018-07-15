Speech to Text for The latest on a Blackhawk stabbing

stabbing. it happened last night in blackhawk. police got the call last just before 8 o'clock. news 10's jon swaner has the latest. ////////// sheriff greg ewing told us the stabbing was the result of an argument between two men. one of those men, 44 year old bradley lawson, died in the ambulance that was enroute to the hospital. meanwhile early this morning, police arrested 35 year old alshley alan richey on charges of voluntary manslaughter. he will make his initial court appearance on wednesday afternoon. back to you. authorities are trying to piece together "why" an