Pet Saver July 13th

Help "Cocoa" he needs surgery due to having hydrocephalus, meaning water on the brain. PLEASE HELP by calling the Terre Haute Humane Society. 812-232-0293

Posted: Fri Jul 13 09:42:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 13 09:46:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Pet Saver July 13th

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

greg reilly is here! that means -- it's petsaver time. along with him... is "cocoa" !! //////// -- puppy -- few months old -- needs surgery ... has canine hydrocephalus. or water on the brain. -- hasn't been fixed -- terre haute humane society -- 232-0293
