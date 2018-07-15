Speech to Text for Names released in Vigo County stabbing that kills one

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the victim and the suspect -- in a deadly stabbing in vigo county. [b5]stabbing investigation-mug vo x2 police arrested "ashley richey." that's after -- police say, "richey" got into an argument with "bradley lawson." police say -- "lawson" died, as a result of stab wounds. it happened just before "8" last night in black hawk, indiana. police responed to their home... along state road 1-59 near hunter street. this is video from the scene. ewing says -- cases like this, are difficult. "that's always the hardest thing for us in law enforcement is when we do have to deliver that their child, regardless the age of their child... young old middle age or whatever...having to deliver those very words that their child has passed " "richey" is preliminary charged -- with voluntary manslaughter. news 10 will continue to look into this fatal stabbing. be sure to tune in for news 10 -- first at five.. for any new developments. new information this mid-day --