Autopsy complete after body found in Wabash River

new information on a body found in the wabash river. the sullivan county sheriff said the cause of death is consistent with drowning. a boater found a man's body just after 9 last night. conservation officers later found the body between hutsonville, illinois and merom, indiana. the sheriff also said there aren't signs of trauma to the body. investigators will continue working into the evening to determine the identity of the man. [b5]x new information-open off top we've learned more details in the death