Speech to Text for Serve the Valley

days? and maryland community church are partnering together for a new volunteering event, serve the valley! join us july 27th and/or 28th at numerous volunteer opportunities throughout the wabash valley. most shifts run from 8:30 am -12 noon, but other shifts are available depending on the project. opportunities include: playground updates, landscaping, gardening, food pantry prep, cleaning and many more! we encourage companies to form teams of volunteers! every volunteer is invited to join us by starting their day with breakfast, sponsored by elanco, at 7:30 am. maryland community church 46 campus 4700 s. highway 46, terre haute, in 47802 each participant also receives a free t-shirt, sponsored by saint mary-of-the-woods college! t-shirts will be available for pick-up at breakfast or july 24-26 at the united way office. please rsvp for breakfast and provide t-shirt sizes when you register for your project. 235-6287 uwwv.org new