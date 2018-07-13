Clear

Police release identity on body found in river

nvestigators also releasing more information on how incident happened

Posted: Fri Jul 13 07:00:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 13 07:00:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Police release identity on body found in river

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

overnight. we now know the identity of the man found in the wabash river wednesday night. that happened between "hutsonville" and "merom". ne 10's kiley thomas is there live to break down what we just learned from police. /////////// at "6" -- we told you "49 year old david over-bay" from lawrenceville is the man -- found in the wabash river. a boater discovered his body. since that initial "9-1-1" call -- police have been piecing together what happened. we just learned before our newscast -- that "over-bay" was last seen on tuesday. police say "over-bay"'s truck broke down that day. he left the car before police arrived. investigators say over-bay tried to swim across the river. they are still unsure why. autoposy results are in this morning. those initial cause of death -- is drowning. police are stressing -- this is not a closed investigation. they are still waiting for final testing and toxicology reports to determine if any other factors led to his death. foul play is not suspected at this time. live -- kt news 10. a man is behind bars breaking news out of hutsonville. we have brand new developments.... in the case of a man found in the wabash river. news 10's kiley thomas just arrived in hutsonville. she joins us live with this new information. /////////// we just learned the name of the man.. who was found in the wabash river wednesday night. that man is "49 year old david over-bay". also new overnight -- police say "over-bay" was last seen on tuesday. that's just one day before a boater discovered his body in the wabash river. police say "over-bay"'s truck broke down on tuesday. he left the car before police arrived. investigators say the "49- year-old" tried to swim across the river. they are still unsure why. we told you yesterday -- an autoposy was set for thursday afternoon. those results show he drowned. but investigators are still figuring out -- if any other factors lead to his death. right now -- they do not suspect foul play. we will continue to follow this on-going investigation. live -- kt news 10. at this hour -- police are still trying to
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Air Quality Alert
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Autopsy complete after body found in Wabash River

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

Police release identity on body found in river

Image

Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in northern Vigo County

Image

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather for the next few days.

Image

11:00 update - One dead after Vigo County stabbing

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Sportsmanship Contest

Image

Guys Who Give make big donation

Image

Sony DADC and tax abatements

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness