* * * * AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH FRIDAY * * * * Friday: Sunny and hot. Light breeze. High: 90° Friday night: Clear and not as cool. Low: 68° Saturday: Mainly sunny and dangerously hot. High: 94° Detailed Forecast: High pressure will continue to dominate our weather for the next few days. But, as the high slowly moves east, the daily high will increase. Additionally, as the high moves east, it will allow a system to move into the area by the second part of the weekend. This could bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershowers for Sunday and also into the start of next week.