Speech to Text for 11:00 update - One dead after Vigo County stabbing

after a stabbing. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. i'm rondrell moore. patrece dayton has the evening off. news 10 is learning more about what led to that man's death. the stabbing happened in black hawk, indiana. that's in southeastern vigo county. news 10's heather good is live on the scene right now. we'll check in with her now for more on what authorities have learned. rondrell vigo county sheriff greg ewing tells me an argument took place in this home behind me. this is along state road 159 near hunter street in black hawk. the call came in just before 8 this evening. sheriff ewing says the male victim was taken to regional hospital but has died from his injuries. a male suspect is in custody. it is still unclear what led to the incident. people who live in this house have been interviewed. one man claims to be the father of the victim... he seems visibly in shock. ewing says that's the most difficult part of investigations like these. "that's always the hardest thing for us in law enforcement is when we do have to deliver that their child, regardless the age of their child... young old middle age or whatever...having to deliver those very words that their child has passed " the prosecutor is on scene now. sheriff ewing says investigators will be here for a few hours processing the scene. live in vigo county heather good news 10