Speech to Text for Sportsmanship Contest

storm team 10's brady harp was at tonight's round robin showmanship contest and has more. the contest puts several 4-h members to the test - showing various animals. the goal - see who is the best at showing the furry creatures. it's called the "round robin showmanship contest." competitiors at vigo county fair are testing their skills at showing off animals. olivaia branam: "the first time i've been able to compete in it but it's really fun and i want to challenge myself and see how far i can go." branam says competitors aren't allowed to show their own animals and they have to practice showing all kinds of creatures including goats, alpacas, and cows. branam: "well i found out two days ago that i was going to be here tonight so i had two days to learn all these animals." she says showing different animals takes different skills. branam: "making sure you know how to set up and you know what breed they are and all their body parts and it changes animal to animal and it is a lot of memorization." ultimately she says competing in the showmanship competition is a good test of her skills and she likes the challenge. branam: "i hope to be able to compete next year." the vigo county fair continues until july 14th. back to you. [c2]wx tease, stats-pod gfx now to