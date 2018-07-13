Clear

Guys Who Give make big donation

Posted: Thu Jul 12 19:54:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 12 19:54:41 PDT 2018
and that's certainly what members did today. guys who give donated more than 6-thousand dollars to the vigo county education foundation. the money will be used for several purposes. they include supporting mini-grant projects from teachers. organizers say, at the end of the day, it's all about the students. "it is just going to be an opportunity for many students and teachers and schools to be able to do many wonderful things to support our students in the schools throughout the school year." members of guys who give commit to donating several hundred dollars annually. all of the donations go to local charities. one wabash valley organization wants to encourage
