Sony DADC and tax abatements

Posted: Thu Jul 12 19:51:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 12 19:51:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Sony DADC and tax abatements

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

abatements. the terre haute city council called for a special hearing tonight. news 10 was there. we have more on the vote. it's new for you tonight at 10. the council heard from an empty podium at a hearing to discuss tax abatements. the council called the meeting to get more information after sony d-a- d-c failed to file a form regarding the tax abatements last month. earlier this week ... news 10 reported this letter from sony dadc was sent to the city clerk. it states sony dadc acknowledges the company is not in compliance or entitled to future tax breaks through abatements. curtis debaun, city council president, says, "it wasn't necessary they come in and defend their abatement because they recognize that they did not have the employees to continue on with that abatement." the council voted to deny the tax abatements at this hearing. now the city legal department will draft a resolution rescinding the tax abatements so they do not continue past this year. the council will vote on that in august. debaun says, "everyone's aware of the problems they've had recently considering the way that things are changing. media is going digital in a lot of ways but i do hope that they remain a part of our community for as long as possible." the council also denied an abatement for lenox steel. a company spokesperson did not show up to the hearing. there was also a regular meeting of the terre haute city council tonight. one appropriation for street paving
