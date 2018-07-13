Speech to Text for Rex walk off again`

14 runs last night.. and they're facing the sliders again tonight .. the rex back at home tonight for the west division matchup at bob warn field.. 2nd inning.. adam polansky k.. strands 2. 0-0. top 3rd.. adam lopez 2 run homer.. sliders up 2-0. bottom 3rd.. springfield error on roby enriquez grounder .. bottom 3rd.. springfield error on roby enriquez grounder .. bottom 3rd.. springfield error on zach milam grounder.. 2-2 after 3. bottom 5th.. chris whelan 2 run homer.. 4-4.. it would stay tied until the bottom of the 9th.. before the rex walk it off.. and who else would it be but austin weiler.. he comes through once again.. he's done it all season long as the rex pick up another win.. 5-4 over the sliders. long as the rex pick up another win.. 5-4 over the sliders. the rex aren't the only ones putting in