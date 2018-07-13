Clear

10:00 update - One dead after Vigo County stabbing

Posted: Thu Jul 12 19:49:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 12 19:49:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

county. that's where one man is dead after a stabbing. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. i'm rondrell moore. patrece dayton has the evening off. news 10 is learning more about what led to that man's death. the stabbing happened in black hawk, indiana. that's in southeastern vigo county. news 10's heather good is live on the scene right now. we'll check in with her now for more on what authorities have learned. vigo county, ind. - one person is dead after a southeastern vigo county stabbing. it happened just before 8:00 on state road 159 in blackhawk. according to officials with the sheriff's department, the victim suffered a stab wound to the chest and died on the way to the hospital. names are not being released at this time, but according to sheriff greg ewing, the male victim and the male suspect were roommates. we have a crew on the scene and will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available. the autopsy is complete for a body found in the wabash river. it's a story we first brought
