Granda, Bonilla win Jr. City Golf

a sectional or a regional title.. but today a handful of golfers are eying a city championship.. several local guys competing at rea park for the terre haute junior city title.. late in the round.. a great approach from the leader.. that's andrew granda who puts it on the green.. he held a five stroke lead coming into the round .. he'd face some challenges today.. south's ryan lieberman sinks a nice putt to pick up a stroke on the leader there.. clay city's justin hopkins on 18 ... pops this one up and rolls it nicely towards the pin.. he'd post the best round of the day.. but it wasn't quite enough to take granda's day-one lead .. the terre haute north patriots captures the junior city title by three strokes at rea park.. i struggled early in the season, but i've worked hard. so it gives me a little confidence the rest of the summer. i'm starting to hit a lot more fairways. that was a big problem last year, so keeping the ball in the fairway; that's been a big part. in the girls' junior city championship.. nikki bonilla is the big winner.. she comes in with a two-day score of 1-82.. the north patriot captures the title by 11 strokes over the competition.. and bonilla says she hopes to carry this success over into the rest of her golf career. [e6]junior city girls-sot you never know. some days you're really good and some days you're really bad. so i guess i was really good yesterday and today. hope i'm okay for the rest of my life. the top boys and girls golfers in any age group also received some special recognition.. as the junior city champ.. andrew granda was also named the travis smith most outstanding golfer for the tournament.. on the girls' side.. that award goes to lauren stewart.. she's only 14.. so she wasn't actually eligible to win the junior city title.. but stewart had the best girls' score of the event and is ready to show what she can do. [e8]travis smith award-sot i'm excited to see how much i can improve and what i can do with this. i'd say i'm pretty confident, but you've still got to work for it. it's just something that you have to work hard for no matter what. those golfers aren't the only one's