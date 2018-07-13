Speech to Text for Local couple wins Rotary honor

the paul harris fellow was presented to michael and eva kor today. one thousand dollars will be donated to the rotary foundation in their name. the rotary awards this honor to people who are humanitarians and educators. kor is a holocaust survivor and the founder of the candles holocaust museum.