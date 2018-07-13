Speech to Text for Cradles of Clay County receives grant

more families. cradles of clay county is expanding its early learning program. today, "cradles" had a special celebration. the group received 40- thousand dollars from "early learning indiana." cradles will build a new classroom with the money to teach "10" more kids each year. this organization is dedicated to helping young families with education and career needs. [b17]cradles of clay county-sot vo to hear stories that, 'i wouldn't be able to accomplish this without having my child here.' that's what makes it worthwhile, that's the biggest reward. this grant will also help "cradles" achieve level 3 on indiana's "paths to quality" rating system.