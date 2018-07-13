Clear

Parke Heritage School consolidation

Parke Heritage School consolidation

Posted: Thu Jul 12 15:35:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 12 15:35:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Parke Heritage School consolidation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

become parke heritage. it's been a process that has taken quite some time to put into place. but now the school is in the final stretches of starting its first year. news 10s garrett brown is live in rockville. he joins us now with more. this process started months ago many people were for consolidation.. and others were against it. but now - they're about to be united as one when the new school opens its doors. the community just hopes now that the transition is a smooth one. nickie roosevelt works at this hair salon in rockville. she heard a lot of opinions on the school's consolidation. and she has some thoughts of her own especially for her kids. "i was kind of skeptical the way it all played out but its happening. everybody just needs to get on board and make it the best it can be." over the past year and a half the north central parke community school cooperation has been preparing for the opening of both parke heritages middle and high schools. crews have been busy painting.. and transfering things to the new name. "its kind of a difficult process to work through but i think it will be fairly smooth once we actually get the busses rolling and school started." but parents like roosevelt still have concerns for when the school starts. one of them is transportation between the elementary schools. the school plans to keep the students on their original bus routes. then shuttles will take the students from there. "its only going to take five or six busses to make that happened and again its matter of coordinating schedules to make it all fall into place. but you know many schools have shuttle busses and it works out well." there is still much work to be done at both schools. but roosevelt just hopes the change will go off without a hitch." starting next week the news signs will begin to go up at both the high school and middle school. superintendent rohr told me all the projects should be wrapped up by the time classes start up august 7th. reporting in rockville, im news 10s garrett brown. back to you. a local program will now be able to serve
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Air Quality Alert
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Autopsy complete after body found in Wabash River

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

Police release identity on body found in river

Image

Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in northern Vigo County

Image

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather for the next few days.

Image

11:00 update - One dead after Vigo County stabbing

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Sportsmanship Contest

Image

Guys Who Give make big donation

Image

Sony DADC and tax abatements

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness