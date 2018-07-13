Speech to Text for Parke Heritage School consolidation

become parke heritage. it's been a process that has taken quite some time to put into place. but now the school is in the final stretches of starting its first year. news 10s garrett brown is live in rockville. he joins us now with more. this process started months ago many people were for consolidation.. and others were against it. but now - they're about to be united as one when the new school opens its doors. the community just hopes now that the transition is a smooth one. nickie roosevelt works at this hair salon in rockville. she heard a lot of opinions on the school's consolidation. and she has some thoughts of her own especially for her kids. "i was kind of skeptical the way it all played out but its happening. everybody just needs to get on board and make it the best it can be." over the past year and a half the north central parke community school cooperation has been preparing for the opening of both parke heritages middle and high schools. crews have been busy painting.. and transfering things to the new name. "its kind of a difficult process to work through but i think it will be fairly smooth once we actually get the busses rolling and school started." but parents like roosevelt still have concerns for when the school starts. one of them is transportation between the elementary schools. the school plans to keep the students on their original bus routes. then shuttles will take the students from there. "its only going to take five or six busses to make that happened and again its matter of coordinating schedules to make it all fall into place. but you know many schools have shuttle busses and it works out well." there is still much work to be done at both schools. but roosevelt just hopes the change will go off without a hitch." starting next week the news signs will begin to go up at both the high school and middle school. superintendent rohr told me all the projects should be wrapped up by the time classes start up august 7th. reporting in rockville, im news 10s garrett brown.